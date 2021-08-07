 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mapping urban heat in Kansas City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics