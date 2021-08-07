The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
