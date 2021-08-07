Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.