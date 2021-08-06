The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, …
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be pre…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…