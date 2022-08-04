 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

