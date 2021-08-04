Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, …
Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures …
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will …
Public Health Madison and Dane County officials say 20 area beaches tested this week for bacteria and algae blooms are safe for swimming, and water temperatures ranged from 77 to 82 degrees.