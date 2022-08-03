Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.