The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI
