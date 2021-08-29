 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travelers stuck at airport after hundreds of flights canceled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics