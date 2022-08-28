Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI
