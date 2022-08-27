Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.