Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.