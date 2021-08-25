The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
