Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
