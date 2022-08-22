Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.