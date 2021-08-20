 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

