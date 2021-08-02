 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong wind kicking up dust in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics