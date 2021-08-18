 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews fight Morocco wildfire from the ground and the sky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics