Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it wi…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The Madison area …
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Madison folks sho…
A flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon, following heavy rainfall Saturday night and more expected Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.