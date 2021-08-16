 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

