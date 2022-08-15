The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
