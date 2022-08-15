Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.