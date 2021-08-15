Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI
A massive series of thunderstorms left thousands without power in Wisconsin Tuesday night as the winds damaged trees and took down power lines.
A tornado with winds up to 150 mph tore through Grant County Saturday night, destroying six homes and 11 other structures in the Boscobel area.
Wisconsinites in the south central and south eastern part of the state could see another round of severe storms with the potential for hail, strong winds and tornados Tuesday afternoon.
A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., prompting the tornado warning for Iowa and Dane counties, but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County.
Q: What holds clouds up, and why are some fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
