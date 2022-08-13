 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

