The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
A tornado with winds up to 150 mph tore through Grant County Saturday night, destroying six homes and 11 other structures in the Boscobel area.
A massive series of thunderstorms left thousands without power in Wisconsin Tuesday night as the winds damaged trees and took down power lines.
Wisconsinites in the south central and south eastern part of the state could see another round of severe storms with the potential for hail, strong winds and tornados Tuesday afternoon.
A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., prompting the tornado warning for Iowa and Dane counties, but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County.
No injuries were reported but the storm damaged homes, agriculture buildings and flattened cornfields in and around Boscobel.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's fo…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of …
After a series of severe storms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday, more thunderstorms are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…