 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics