Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.