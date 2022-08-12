Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
