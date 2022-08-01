Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.