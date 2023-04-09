Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
