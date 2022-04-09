Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
