Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.