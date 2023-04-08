Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Madison, WI
