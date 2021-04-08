 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows Myanmar's ambassador 'locked out' of embassy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics