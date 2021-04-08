Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
A last day of summer-like weather before needed showers, storms usher in cooler weather for southern Wisconsin
After highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday, much-needed showers and storms will move in and cooler weather will follow, according to weather forecasters.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 …
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madis…