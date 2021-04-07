 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

