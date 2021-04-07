The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
