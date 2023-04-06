Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Madison, WI
