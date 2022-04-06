 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

