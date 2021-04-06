 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms behind a surge of summer-like heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics