Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI
