Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
After highs tumble to where they don’t get out of the 30s, southern Wisconsin will see its first highs hitting 70 this year, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Highs for southern Wisconsin will rise from the 30s Wednesday and Thursday to the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.
