Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

