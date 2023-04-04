Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Madison, WI
