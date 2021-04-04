 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

