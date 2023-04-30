Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Madison, WI
