Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
