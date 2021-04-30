 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

