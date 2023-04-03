Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
