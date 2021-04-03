Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
After highs tumble to where they don’t get out of the 30s, southern Wisconsin will see its first highs hitting 70 this year, according to forecasters.
Highs for southern Wisconsin will rise from the 30s Wednesday and Thursday to the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for south-central and southwest Wisconsin as highs reach the 60s on Monday, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ma…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…