Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Madison, WI
