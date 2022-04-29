Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
