Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
