Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Madison, WI
