Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a cool start to the week with a warming trend heading into the weekend and not much sunshine for southern Wisconsin.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A hook pattern suggests a storm is rotating and may produce a tornado.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The ar…
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.