Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
