Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see snow showers and light slushy accumulations, mainly east of Interstate 90, on a chilly Wednesday, with widespread frost overnight, according to forecasters.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
After highs don't get out of the 50s over the weekend, look for 60s and 70s across southern Wisconsin early next week, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomor…
Highs will be closer to normal for southern Wisconsin starting Thursday, but it will be next week before temperatures rise above normal, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks …
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…