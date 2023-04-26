Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.